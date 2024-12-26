Corbin Bosch's Stellar Debut: A Day to Remember in Test Cricket
Fast bowler Corbin Bosch had an outstanding test debut, taking a wicket on his very first ball, helping South Africa to a promising start against Pakistan in the Boxing Day test match. Pakistan's top-order struggled against Bosch's pace, losing four wickets for just 20 runs.
Corbin Bosch made an immediate impact during his test debut, claiming a wicket on the first ball, propelling South Africa to a commanding position against Pakistan in the Boxing Day matchup.
The debutant delivered a sharp spell, breaking Pakistan's top-order with a stunning start, leaving them struggling at 88-4 by lunch.
Both teams relied on pace, omitting spinners, in anticipation of a seam-friendly pitch, aiming for advantages in the ongoing World Test Championship series.
