Corbin Bosch's Stellar Debut: A Day to Remember in Test Cricket

Corbin Bosch made an immediate impact during his test debut, claiming a wicket on the first ball, propelling South Africa to a commanding position against Pakistan in the Boxing Day matchup.

The debutant delivered a sharp spell, breaking Pakistan's top-order with a stunning start, leaving them struggling at 88-4 by lunch.

Both teams relied on pace, omitting spinners, in anticipation of a seam-friendly pitch, aiming for advantages in the ongoing World Test Championship series.

