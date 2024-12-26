Left Menu

Kohli's Controversial Collision: A Cricket Clash

Virat Kohli was fined for a physical altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test. The bump was deemed accidental by Konstas. Kohli accepted the ICC's penalty, and the incident was quickly resolved. Cricket experts expressed mixed reactions to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:21 IST
Kohli's Controversial Collision: A Cricket Clash
The confrontation between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unexpected twist of events, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was fined 20 percent of his match fee following a physical altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test match. This incident resulted in Kohli receiving a demerit point, although the confrontation was downplayed by Konstas as an accidental bump.

The heated exchange unfolded after the 10th over of Australia's innings when Kohli and Konstas crossed paths, resulting in a shoulder bump. While Kohli was initially charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, the matter was promptly resolved as he accepted the sanctions without requiring a formal hearing.

Experts from the cricketing world expressed divergent views on the incident. While former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting criticized Kohli for instigating the exchange, former India coach Ravi Shastri remarked that the altercation was unwarranted. Despite differing opinions, Kohli's conduct has come under scrutiny, adding tension to an already charged cricket atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024