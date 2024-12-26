Kohli's Controversial Collision: A Cricket Clash

In an unexpected twist of events, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was fined 20 percent of his match fee following a physical altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test match. This incident resulted in Kohli receiving a demerit point, although the confrontation was downplayed by Konstas as an accidental bump.

The heated exchange unfolded after the 10th over of Australia's innings when Kohli and Konstas crossed paths, resulting in a shoulder bump. While Kohli was initially charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, the matter was promptly resolved as he accepted the sanctions without requiring a formal hearing.

Experts from the cricketing world expressed divergent views on the incident. While former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting criticized Kohli for instigating the exchange, former India coach Ravi Shastri remarked that the altercation was unwarranted. Despite differing opinions, Kohli's conduct has come under scrutiny, adding tension to an already charged cricket atmosphere.

