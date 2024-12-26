Vijayveer Sidhu Clinches Maiden National Shooting Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the 67th National Shooting Championship, Vijayveer Sidhu emerged victorious, clinching the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol title. He defeated seasoned Olympian Gurpreet Singh in a tense 28-25 final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Air force marksman Shivam Shukla secured third place with a score of 23. Sidhu's journey to the top began with an impressive qualification score of 581, placing him behind Uttar Pradesh's Ankur Goel, who led the qualifications with 585. Gurpreet, wrapping up his last national championship, took the sixth place with a score of 575.

In the junior category, Maharashtra's Raajwardan Ashutosh Paatil showcased a brilliant performance to win gold. Paatil delivered three consecutive perfect series, leaving his competitors with no chance. Suraj Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and Abhinav Choudhary of Rajasthan completed the podium in second and third positions, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)