Odisha FC Faces Mohammedan SC: Historic ISL Clash Awaits

Odisha FC is set to clash with Mohammedan SC in the much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match, scheduled for December 27 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

This will be the first ISL showdown between the two teams, with Odisha looking to maintain their formidable form, while Mohammedan targets a much-needed second win.

Odisha has a winning streak on the road, eagerly aiming for a historic third straight away win, whereas Mohammedan struggles during their debut season, having lost their last five games.

Odisha FC holds 19 points from 12 matches, ranking fifth. Their strong performance of 11 wins out of 25 ISL games this year surpasses their previous record. Another win would boost their win rate to 46.2%.

Despite their struggles, Mohammedan SC's unmet xG potential presents challenges they must confront to improve. Odisha's robust defence contrasts sharply with Mohammedan's, posing additional hurdles for the newcomers.

The seasoned Sergio Lobera boasts an unbeaten record in similar first meetings, reinforcing Odisha's defensive strategy. Mohammedan's coach, amid praises for Odisha's skillful play, anticipates a difficult battle ahead.

Odisha's Maurice shines with notable goal involvement, complemented by Jerry Lalrinzuala's impeccable tackling. Mohammedan's Gomez shows potential with strategic passing, aiming to break through Odisha's solid defence in what promises to be a captivating contest.

