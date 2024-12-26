Steven Smith Shines on Day One of Border-Gavaskar Test

On the opening day of the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Steven Smith's commanding performance drew accolades from former cricketer Ravi Shastri. Smith, remaining unbeaten with 68 runs off 111 balls, demonstrated his mastery with five boundaries and one six.

Shastri, speaking on Star Sports, lauded Smith's innings, noting the marked improvement in his fluency compared to his previous effort. Smith's proactive approach against spinners and excellent footwork were highlights of his play, according to Shastri, who commented on Smith's tendency to maximize his form once he gets started.

Despite India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claiming three crucial wickets, including that of Travis Head for a duck, Australia's top-order, led by Smith and captain Pat Cummins, reached 311/6 at stumps. In a surprise move, India left out Shubman Gill, with Rohit Sharma taking the No.3 spot and Washington Sundar entering the XI to bat at No.7.

(With inputs from agencies.)