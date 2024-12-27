India vs Australia: Day 2 Intensity at Fourth Test

On the second day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, the Aussies set a solid target. Their innings came to an end at 454 runs, with significant contributions from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith.

Khawaja amassed 57 runs before being caught by Rahul off Bumrah's bowling, while Smith led the charge with an impressive 140 runs that steadied the team's innings. The partnership between the Australian batsmen proved effective on the crease.

India's attack was led by Jasprit Bumrah, who achieved figures of 4-99, enhancing the team's prospects with crucial breakthroughs. Other Indian bowlers like Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in by taking key wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)