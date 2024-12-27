Racial Abuse Incident Mars Scottish Premiership Clash
A Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian was overshadowed by a racial abuse incident involving a supporter, who was arrested after targeting Hibs substitute Jordan Obita. Hearts condemned the behavior, while Hibernian expressed gratitude for the swift action taken. Manager David Gray praised Obita's response.
During a highly anticipated Scottish Premiership match between Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian, a supporter was taken into custody on accusations of racially abusing a player.
The confrontation unfolded amidst a video review for a goal by Hibs, with the alleged abuse directed at Hibs substitute Jordan Obita. Hearts swiftly responded by ejecting and facilitating the arrest of the culprit, a move praised by Hibs.
Expressing zero tolerance, Hearts condemned racism, while Hibs manager David Gray lauded Obita for maintaining his focus when introduced late into the game despite the shocking incident.
