Australia's Steve Smith Leads Charge Against India with Record-Breaking Century

Steve Smith's masterclass in test cricket continued as the Australian batsman struck a record 11th century against India, steering his team to a formidable first innings total of 474 at Melbourne.

Smith's 140-run innings, supported by a crucial partnership with captain Pat Cummins, showcased his prowess and silenced any remaining doubt over his position in Australia's squad.

On India's side, captain Rohit Sharma's performance elevated questions about his future, while Pat Cummins' knack in the field left India reeling at 51 for two, further intensifying the series tied 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)