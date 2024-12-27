Australia's Steve Smith Leads Charge Against India with Record-Breaking Century
Australia's Steve Smith scored a record 11th century against India, helping his team to an imposing 474 runs in the first innings of the fourth test. Pat Cummins dismissed KL Rahul and another opener before tea, leaving India at 51 for two. The series stands tied at 1-1.
Steve Smith's masterclass in test cricket continued as the Australian batsman struck a record 11th century against India, steering his team to a formidable first innings total of 474 at Melbourne.
Smith's 140-run innings, supported by a crucial partnership with captain Pat Cummins, showcased his prowess and silenced any remaining doubt over his position in Australia's squad.
On India's side, captain Rohit Sharma's performance elevated questions about his future, while Pat Cummins' knack in the field left India reeling at 51 for two, further intensifying the series tied 1-1.
