Left Menu

Australia's Steve Smith Leads Charge Against India with Record-Breaking Century

Australia's Steve Smith scored a record 11th century against India, helping his team to an imposing 474 runs in the first innings of the fourth test. Pat Cummins dismissed KL Rahul and another opener before tea, leaving India at 51 for two. The series stands tied at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:18 IST
Australia's Steve Smith Leads Charge Against India with Record-Breaking Century
Steve Smith

Steve Smith's masterclass in test cricket continued as the Australian batsman struck a record 11th century against India, steering his team to a formidable first innings total of 474 at Melbourne.

Smith's 140-run innings, supported by a crucial partnership with captain Pat Cummins, showcased his prowess and silenced any remaining doubt over his position in Australia's squad.

On India's side, captain Rohit Sharma's performance elevated questions about his future, while Pat Cummins' knack in the field left India reeling at 51 for two, further intensifying the series tied 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024