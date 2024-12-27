The Final Innings: Rohit Sharma at Crossroads

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is facing increasing pressure to step down from Test cricket, following a string of disappointing performances. The veteran batsman's current form has raised eyebrows among cricket pundits, with former players like Sunil Gavaskar and Ricky Ponting offering pointed critiques of his recent outings.

Sharma's lean run, reflected by his mere 155 runs in eight Tests this season, has sparked debate about his place in the team. The discussions have been intensified by the presence of selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar in Melbourne, amid reports of behind-the-scenes deliberations about the captain's future as India's Test leader.

With the World Test Championship and upcoming series in focus, a decision on Sharma's role is anticipated soon. Speculation is rife that Sydney might witness the final chapter of his Test career, as India navigates a critical phase in its cricketing evolution. All eyes are now on the skipper's next move.

