Jaiswal's Run-Out Sparks India's Downturn Against Australia

In the critical fourth Test match against Australia, India's batting momentum was shattered following Yashasvi Jaiswal's unexpected run-out, resulting in India staggering at 164/5 on Friday. The incident highlighted cricket's unpredictable nature, as Jaiswal's mix-up with Virat Kohli led to his dismissal at a crucial juncture.

The day began poorly for India, who started 310 runs behind Australia's total of 474, aiming to evade the follow-on. The dismissal of key players, including a misjudged night watchman decision, compounded India's woes, ensuring Australia's advantage.

Despite a promising partnership between Jaiswal and Kohli, India's strategic choices and execution faltered, drawing criticism and altering the game's course. The episode underscored the urgency of precise decisions in keeping up with formidable opponents like Australia.

