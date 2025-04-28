Left Menu

Preity Zinta Shares Heartwarming IPL 2025 Moments with Virat Kohli

Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner, Preity Zinta, shares endearing moments with players during IPL 2025. A candid interaction with Virat Kohli went viral, revealing a sweet discussion about their children. Zinta also humorously addressed rumors about her cooking tradition for the team’s wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:29 IST
Preity Zinta Shares Heartwarming IPL 2025 Moments with Virat Kohli
Preity Zinta and Virat Kohli (Photo- RCB X/@RCBTweets X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner, Preity Zinta, has been actively engaging her fans on social media by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the IPL 2025 tournaments. Consistent with her tradition, she interacts with players from her team and the opposition after each Punjab Kings match.

Recently, a heartfelt moment with star cricketer Virat Kohli garnered widespread attention on social media. Captured in Mullanpur after the Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore contest, the viral images showed Zinta and Kohli sharing a laugh as they looked at a mobile phone. On Monday, during an interactive session with fans on X, Zinta revealed they were bonding over pictures of their children and praised Kohli for his personal growth.

Preity Zinta addressed fan questions with playful candor, including rumors about her cooking parathas for the Punjab Kings' victories. She debunked the myth humorously, referencing popular memes about the tradition. Currently, Punjab Kings stand at fifth in the table and are set to play against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025