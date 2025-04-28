Preity Zinta Shares Heartwarming IPL 2025 Moments with Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner, Preity Zinta, has been actively engaging her fans on social media by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the IPL 2025 tournaments. Consistent with her tradition, she interacts with players from her team and the opposition after each Punjab Kings match.

Recently, a heartfelt moment with star cricketer Virat Kohli garnered widespread attention on social media. Captured in Mullanpur after the Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore contest, the viral images showed Zinta and Kohli sharing a laugh as they looked at a mobile phone. On Monday, during an interactive session with fans on X, Zinta revealed they were bonding over pictures of their children and praised Kohli for his personal growth.

Preity Zinta addressed fan questions with playful candor, including rumors about her cooking parathas for the Punjab Kings' victories. She debunked the myth humorously, referencing popular memes about the tradition. Currently, Punjab Kings stand at fifth in the table and are set to play against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)