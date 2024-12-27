Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Honorary MCC Member

The Melbourne Cricket Club, one of Australia's oldest sports institutions, has extended honorary membership to Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. This accolade recognizes Tendulkar's exceptional contributions to the game of cricket.

Tendulkar, renowned for his outstanding performances, notably holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). His achievements include an impressive 449 runs across five Test matches played at the venue.

The MCC's acknowledgment follows Tendulkar's previous accolade of the Order of Australia, awarded in 2012, further highlighting his global impact on cricket. The announcement comes as the MCG hosts a crucial Test match between India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)