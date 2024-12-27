Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Honorary MCC Member

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been granted honorary membership of the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC). This prestigious recognition reflects his significant contributions to cricket, with notable performances at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he holds the record for most runs by an Indian player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:56 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Honorary MCC Member
Sachin Tendulkar Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Melbourne Cricket Club, one of Australia's oldest sports institutions, has extended honorary membership to Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. This accolade recognizes Tendulkar's exceptional contributions to the game of cricket.

Tendulkar, renowned for his outstanding performances, notably holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). His achievements include an impressive 449 runs across five Test matches played at the venue.

The MCC's acknowledgment follows Tendulkar's previous accolade of the Order of Australia, awarded in 2012, further highlighting his global impact on cricket. The announcement comes as the MCG hosts a crucial Test match between India and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024