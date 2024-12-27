India's Strategic Role in Asian Boxing's New Era
Lovlina Borgohain of India has joined the Athletes' Commission, as key Boxing Federation of India officials become part of a new Asian boxing interim body by World Boxing. India is poised to influence policies and secure boxing's Olympic future, with significant representation in various commissions.
In a remarkable development for Indian sports, Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been included in the Athletes' Commission of the newly-formed interim Asian boxing body established by World Boxing.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), holding seven key positions, will play a crucial role in this transformative initiative aimed at securing boxing's inclusion in future Olympic Games.
BFI president Ajay Singh highlighted India's vital part in shaping Asian and global boxing landscapes, with Borgohain set to represent athletes' voices and advocate for essential improvements in training, opportunities, and support across Asia.
