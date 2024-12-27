Yuva Kabaddi Series Day 4: Thrills, Ties, and Triumphs

The 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 2 reached its thrilling fourth day at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore. The highlight of the day was the Hampi Heroes' commanding 56-24 victory over the Sindh Sonics. Krupasagar D emerged as the standout performer with an impressive 16 raid points, and Someshwara Darshan showcased an all-around display. Defensively, Darshan R contributed significantly with eight tackle points, sealing the Heroes' comprehensive win. Despite Kuldeep Kumar's Super 10 effort for the Sonics, the lack of team support resulted in their defeat.

Thursday also saw an intense battle between Delhi Dhurandhars and Vizag Victors, culminating in a nail-biting 32-32 draw. Leading Delhi, Arpit Nagar secured a Super 10, aided by Nishant Bhati's exceptional High 5 in defense. On the Vizag side, Pirati Srisivatejesh came close to a Super 10 with nine raid points, while Malladi Srihari's High 5 added crucial points.

The Chandigarh Chargers delivered a decisive 48-34 win against the Hyderabad Hurricanes. Nikesh dazzled with a rare double Super 10, securing 21 raid points. Hyderabad's Suresh Oruganti attempted a spirited comeback with 19 raid points, but lacked adequate team support. The day concluded with UP Falcons solidifying their leading position by defeating the Chola Veerans 36-21. Ashish Bhati and Rachit Yadav led offensively with nine raid points each, while Navneet Nagar stood out defensively with a critical High 5. Arun Kumar's seven raid points for the Veerans were insufficient as the team faltered during pivotal moments.

