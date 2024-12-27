Punjab FC Coach Optimistic Amidst Defeat

Panjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis remained positive despite his team's 3-1 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, underlining the resilience and potential of his young squad. With special mention of Pramveer Singh's historic entry as the youngest starter in ISL at 17, Dilmperis saw bright spots for the team's future.

The match began with a promising 12th-minute goal from Ricky Shabon, putting Punjab FC ahead. However, Mohun Bagan SG bounced back post-intermission with Alberto Rodriguez scoring twice, complemented by Jamie Maclaren's penalty to clinch victory. Coach Dilmperis acknowledged the match's fine margins and took pride in the performances of his emerging players.

Despite this third consecutive defeat after previous losses to Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC, Dilmperis has optimism for the future. 'The team is performing well in general, though individual mistakes have cost us matches,' he noted. Punjab FC plans to learn from these experiences as they prepare to face Kerala Blasters FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)