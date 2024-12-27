French Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Hospitalized After Dramatic Fall

A dramatic moment unfolded as French skier Cyprien Sarrazin was airlifted to the hospital following a serious fall during World Cup downhill training in Bormio, Italy. His accident occurred during the second practice run when he lost control and experienced a long slide, according to French media reports on Friday.

Sarrazin, aged 30, demonstrated his prowess by setting the fastest time in the first training run a day earlier. Despite the grave nature of his fall, he was reported to be conscious afterward. This incident comes after Sarrazin's successful season, where he clinched three downhill races and a Super-G race in January, finishing fifth overall.

The skiing community is keenly observing Sarrazin's recovery as he had shown remarkable performance at the same venue last year by winning a race. His accident is a reminder of the sport's inherent risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)