French Skier Cyprien Sarrazin Hospitalized After Dramatic Fall
Cyprien Sarrazin, a French skier, was airlifted to the hospital following a severe fall during World Cup downhill practice in Bormio, Italy. Sarrazin, last year's winner at the venue, experienced a dramatic slide but was conscious afterward. Previously, he had posted the fastest time in training.
A dramatic moment unfolded as French skier Cyprien Sarrazin was airlifted to the hospital following a serious fall during World Cup downhill training in Bormio, Italy. His accident occurred during the second practice run when he lost control and experienced a long slide, according to French media reports on Friday.
Sarrazin, aged 30, demonstrated his prowess by setting the fastest time in the first training run a day earlier. Despite the grave nature of his fall, he was reported to be conscious afterward. This incident comes after Sarrazin's successful season, where he clinched three downhill races and a Super-G race in January, finishing fifth overall.
The skiing community is keenly observing Sarrazin's recovery as he had shown remarkable performance at the same venue last year by winning a race. His accident is a reminder of the sport's inherent risks.
