Deepti Sharma Spins India to Series Sweep Over West Indies

Deepti Sharma's stellar performance secured India women's cricket team's 3-0 ODI series sweep against West Indies. The 27-year-old bagged career-best figures of 6/31 and contributed vital runs, showcasing her all-round abilities. Deepti emphasized teamwork and overcoming challenges, bouncing back from the team's previous tour defeat in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:58 IST
India's women's cricket team celebrated a decisive victory against the West Indies, thanks to an exceptional performance by spinner Deepti Sharma. The off-spinner secured career-best bowling figures of 6/31 during the third and final ODI match.

Sharma also contributed a crucial 39 runs, leading India to a five-wicket win and a clean sweep of the three-match series. Her efforts underscore India's resurgence after a challenging tour in Australia.

Reflecting on her success, Sharma credited her rigorous training and strategic insights from her bowling coach, Avishkar Salvi, for honing her technique to derive more spin from the pitch. She remains focused on impacting the team as a reliable all-rounder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

