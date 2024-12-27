South Africa Edge Pakistan in Thrilling Test Match Day
South Africa strengthened their position against Pakistan in the first test, as bad light stopped the second day's play with Pakistan at 88-3 in their second innings. Corbin Bosch starred with an unbeaten 81, contributing significantly to South Africa's lead. Despite Pakistan's fightback, South Africa retains the advantage.
In a gripping day of test cricket at Centurion, South Africa maintained the upper hand against Pakistan as bad light brought the second day's play to an early conclusion on Friday. At close of play, Pakistan was at 88-3 in their second innings, trailing by only two runs against the hosts.
Corbin Bosch impressed on his test debut for South Africa, hitting an unbeaten 81 and ably supporting his team to a total of 301, following Pakistan's first innings score of 211. Bosch's aggressive batting, which included 15 boundaries, lifted the home side's morale and strengthened their position.
Earlier, Pakistan's opening batsmen, Saim Ayub and captain Shan Masood, made a valiant effort to reduce South Africa's lead. However, three late wickets cost Pakistan dearly, with South Africa regaining momentum going into the following days of play at Centurion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rape Allegations Against Cricket Star Babar Azam Delayed in Court
SANRAL Completes R424 Million Sinkhole Repairs on N1 and R21 in Centurion
South Africa Calls Uncapped Talent, Corbin Bosch for Crucial Test Series
Corbin Bosch Shines with Record-Breaking Innings in South Africa vs Pakistan Test
Babar Azam Joins Elite 4,000-Run Club