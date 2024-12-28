Left Menu

Dynamic Duo: Djokovic and Kyrgios Set for Brisbane Showdown

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, previously fierce rivals, team up for the Brisbane International. Their budding friendship began after their 2022 Wimbledon clash. This partnership adds excitement to Djokovic's preparation for another Australian Open title. Kyrgios, recovering from injuries, humorously highlights the mutual thrill of their collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:05 IST
Dynamic Duo: Djokovic and Kyrgios Set for Brisbane Showdown
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is teaming up with Nick Kyrgios at the Brisbane International, bringing an exciting element to his Australian Open preparations. Arriving on Saturday, Djokovic looks forward to the partnership, a continuation of their evolving friendship post-Wimbledon 2022.

Kyrgios humorously downplayed Djokovic's enthusiasm, stating, 'It's actually a pleasure playing with me.' The unique pairing promises engaging tennis for fans as they prepare for one of the sport's premier events.

The Brisbane International main draw kicks off on Sunday, leading up to the Australian Open starting January 12, where Djokovic aims for his record-breaking 11th trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024