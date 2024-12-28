Dynamic Duo: Djokovic and Kyrgios Set for Brisbane Showdown
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, previously fierce rivals, team up for the Brisbane International. Their budding friendship began after their 2022 Wimbledon clash. This partnership adds excitement to Djokovic's preparation for another Australian Open title. Kyrgios, recovering from injuries, humorously highlights the mutual thrill of their collaboration.
Novak Djokovic is teaming up with Nick Kyrgios at the Brisbane International, bringing an exciting element to his Australian Open preparations. Arriving on Saturday, Djokovic looks forward to the partnership, a continuation of their evolving friendship post-Wimbledon 2022.
Kyrgios humorously downplayed Djokovic's enthusiasm, stating, 'It's actually a pleasure playing with me.' The unique pairing promises engaging tennis for fans as they prepare for one of the sport's premier events.
The Brisbane International main draw kicks off on Sunday, leading up to the Australian Open starting January 12, where Djokovic aims for his record-breaking 11th trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pickleball's Grand Slam Debut: The AO Pickleball Slam at Australian Open
PGA's Grand Slam: Victory Under the Lights at Shadow Creek
Zheng Qinwen Opts Out of United Cup, Focuses on 2025 Grand Slam
Grand Slam Doubles Star Max Purcell Suspended Over Doping Violation
Grand Slam Doubles Star Max Purcell Suspended for Doping Violation