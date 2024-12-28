Dynamic Duo: Djokovic and Kyrgios Set for Brisbane Showdown

Novak Djokovic is teaming up with Nick Kyrgios at the Brisbane International, bringing an exciting element to his Australian Open preparations. Arriving on Saturday, Djokovic looks forward to the partnership, a continuation of their evolving friendship post-Wimbledon 2022.

Kyrgios humorously downplayed Djokovic's enthusiasm, stating, 'It's actually a pleasure playing with me.' The unique pairing promises engaging tennis for fans as they prepare for one of the sport's premier events.

The Brisbane International main draw kicks off on Sunday, leading up to the Australian Open starting January 12, where Djokovic aims for his record-breaking 11th trophy.

