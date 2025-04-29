Tennis Star Max Purcell Suspended: A Grand Slam Champion Faces Doping Ban

Max Purcell, a celebrated Grand Slam doubles champion from Australia, has been handed an 18-month suspension for violating anti-doping regulations. This decision came after Purcell inadvertently received a prohibited IV infusion of vitamins exceeding the allowed limit, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Purcell, currently ranked world number 12, acknowledged receiving IV infusions beyond 500 ml on multiple occasions late last year. Despite his full cooperation during the investigation, the agency imposed the ban, albeit with a reduced sanction due to his openness. The case underscores the breadth of anti-doping rules beyond just positive substance testing, as highlighted by ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse.

The ban marks a challenging period for Purcell, affecting his mental well-being. He expressed his relief at its conclusion and looks forward to resuming his career post-suspension. The sanction includes forfeiture of results and prize money from December 2023 to February 2024, alongside prohibitions on participating in sanctioned tennis events.

