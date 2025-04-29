Left Menu

Tennis Star Max Purcell Suspended: A Grand Slam Champion Faces Doping Ban

Max Purcell, Australia's two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, has been banned for 18 months following a breach of anti-doping rules. He received an illicit amount of vitamins via IV infusion. The International Tennis Integrity Agency sanctioned him, with a 25% reduction due to his cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:08 IST
Tennis Star Max Purcell Suspended: A Grand Slam Champion Faces Doping Ban

Max Purcell, a celebrated Grand Slam doubles champion from Australia, has been handed an 18-month suspension for violating anti-doping regulations. This decision came after Purcell inadvertently received a prohibited IV infusion of vitamins exceeding the allowed limit, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Purcell, currently ranked world number 12, acknowledged receiving IV infusions beyond 500 ml on multiple occasions late last year. Despite his full cooperation during the investigation, the agency imposed the ban, albeit with a reduced sanction due to his openness. The case underscores the breadth of anti-doping rules beyond just positive substance testing, as highlighted by ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse.

The ban marks a challenging period for Purcell, affecting his mental well-being. He expressed his relief at its conclusion and looks forward to resuming his career post-suspension. The sanction includes forfeiture of results and prize money from December 2023 to February 2024, alongside prohibitions on participating in sanctioned tennis events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025