Grand Slam Champion Max Purcell Banned for 18 Months Over Doping Rule Violation

Australian tennis player Max Purcell has received an 18-month ban for breaching anti-doping rules by inadvertently exceeding allowed vitamin infusion limits. While cooperating fully with the investigation, he will lose results and prize money from December 2023. This highlights anti-doping regulations' broad scope in maintaining fair play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:27 IST
Australia's tennis star Max Purcell, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, has been handed an 18-month ban by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for anti-doping violations.

Purcell breached rules by unknowingly receiving vitamin IV infusions exceeding the permissible 100 ml in a 12-hour period. Despite informing the clinic of his professional athlete status, he still received over 500 ml infusions twice in late 2023.

While he did not test positive for banned substances, Purcell's full cooperation led to a 25% reduction in his sanction. He will forfeit results and prize money from December 2023 through February 2024 and cannot engage in tennis-related activities until June 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

