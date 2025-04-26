England's Epic Win: A Grand Slam Triumph at Twickenham

In a breathtaking display of rugby prowess, England narrowly defeated France 43-42 at Twickenham, securing a historic seventh consecutive Women's Six Nations title and a Grand Slam. The match extended their record-winning streak in the tournament to an impressive 34 games.

The Red Roses showcased their attacking might in the first half with tries from Abby Dow, Emma Sing, Lark Atkin-Davies, and Claudia MacDonald. However, a resilient French side clawed back in the second half, reducing England's lead significantly.

Captain Zoe Aldcroft led her team through a nail-biting finish, as France nearly upset England's streak. The victory underscores defensive concerns for England, especially with the home World Cup looming in August.

