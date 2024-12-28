Chess Prodigy D Gukesh: A Humble Champion Meets Modi

In a significant meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new chess world champion D Gukesh celebrated the young player's historic achievement. Modi described Gukesh as a source of inspiration, noting his remarkable poise on the global stage.

At just 18, Gukesh became the youngest chess world champion by defeating China's Ding Liren, surpassing the record previously held by Garry Kasparov. This victory marks him as the second Indian world champion after Viswanathan Anand, who mentored him.

The meeting also underscored the vital support from Gukesh's parents, hailed by Modi for their dedication. Gukesh gifted the Prime Minister the chessboard from his championship game, and expressed gratitude for Modi's encouragement, which has reinvigorated his ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)