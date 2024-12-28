Chess Prodigy D Gukesh: A Humble Champion Meets Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chess world champion D Gukesh, lauding him for his confidence, calmness, and humility. Gukesh, 18, defeated Ding Liren to become the youngest champion, surpassing Garry Kasparov. The Prime Minister highlighted the role of Gukesh's parents and his dedication to the game.
In a significant meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new chess world champion D Gukesh celebrated the young player's historic achievement. Modi described Gukesh as a source of inspiration, noting his remarkable poise on the global stage.
At just 18, Gukesh became the youngest chess world champion by defeating China's Ding Liren, surpassing the record previously held by Garry Kasparov. This victory marks him as the second Indian world champion after Viswanathan Anand, who mentored him.
The meeting also underscored the vital support from Gukesh's parents, hailed by Modi for their dedication. Gukesh gifted the Prime Minister the chessboard from his championship game, and expressed gratitude for Modi's encouragement, which has reinvigorated his ambitions.
