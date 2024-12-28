South Africa vs. Pakistan: Tense Test Match Underway

South Africa's batting lineup faced a formidable challenge from Pakistan's seamers as the first cricket test arrived at a nail-biting finish. Marco Jansen's impressive six-wicket haul had given the host team a 148-run chase on Saturday.

The South African side, requiring a victory against Pakistan to secure a spot in next June's World Test Championship final, found themselves at 27-3 at the close of play. The pitch, favoring fast bowlers, proved difficult for batters.

Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, marking his return to test cricket, claimed key wickets, while Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam's earlier efforts were eclipsed by Jansen's decisive bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)