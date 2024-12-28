Left Menu

South Africa vs. Pakistan: Tense Test Match Underway

South Africa struggled against Pakistan's bowlers as Marco Jansen's six-wicket performance set a 148-run target. South Africa faltered to 27-3, relying on Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma. Earlier, Jansen helped dismiss Pakistan for 237. Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam scored half-centuries, but Pakistan collapsed, losing seven wickets for 84 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Centurion | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:40 IST
South Africa vs. Pakistan: Tense Test Match Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's batting lineup faced a formidable challenge from Pakistan's seamers as the first cricket test arrived at a nail-biting finish. Marco Jansen's impressive six-wicket haul had given the host team a 148-run chase on Saturday.

The South African side, requiring a victory against Pakistan to secure a spot in next June's World Test Championship final, found themselves at 27-3 at the close of play. The pitch, favoring fast bowlers, proved difficult for batters.

Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, marking his return to test cricket, claimed key wickets, while Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam's earlier efforts were eclipsed by Jansen's decisive bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024