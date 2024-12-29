Thrilling Days on the Cricket Pitch: India vs Australia Test Highlights
On the fourth day of the Test match between India and Australia, the scoreboard highlights include Australia's strong first innings and Nitish Kumar Reddy's key 114 runs for India. India totaled 369 runs, with notable bowling efforts from Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, showcasing intense competition on the pitch.
The fourth day of the Test match between India and Australia witnessed gripping cricket action. Australia's formidable first innings total of 474 runs set the stage for a competitive encounter.
India, resuming overnight at 358/9, managed to tally 369 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy was a standout performer with an impressive score of 114 runs.
Bowler Nathan Lyon took three wickets, reflecting Australia's robust challenge. The contest showcased intense rivalry and remarkable talent on both sides.
