Thrilling Days on the Cricket Pitch: India vs Australia Test Highlights

The fourth day of the Test match between India and Australia witnessed gripping cricket action. Australia's formidable first innings total of 474 runs set the stage for a competitive encounter.

India, resuming overnight at 358/9, managed to tally 369 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy was a standout performer with an impressive score of 114 runs.

Bowler Nathan Lyon took three wickets, reflecting Australia's robust challenge. The contest showcased intense rivalry and remarkable talent on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)