Left Menu

Koneru Humpy's Historic Second World Rapid Chess Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for winning her second FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess championship, an achievement that makes her the only Indian to secure the title twice. This victory comes as a boost to India's chess community, following D Gukesh's recent win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:25 IST
Koneru Humpy's Historic Second World Rapid Chess Victory
Koneru Humpy
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on her exceptional achievement of winning the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess championship for the second time on Sunday. Modi's congratulatory message highlighted Humpy's enduring inspiration to millions, thanks to her remarkable grit and talent.

Humpy's victory over Indonesia's Irene Sukandar in New York caps a remarkable period for Indian chess, reinforcing her status as only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the rapid title more than once. Modi emphasized the historic nature of her achievement as the only Indian to accomplish this feat.

The win comes as Indian chess celebrates another high after D Gukesh's triumph in the World Championship classical format in Singapore. Humpy expressed hope that her success would motivate more Indians, especially youngsters, to embrace chess professionally, citing the significance of such victories for the sport's growth in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024