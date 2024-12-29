Koneru Humpy's Historic Second World Rapid Chess Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for winning her second FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess championship, an achievement that makes her the only Indian to secure the title twice. This victory comes as a boost to India's chess community, following D Gukesh's recent win.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Grandmaster Koneru Humpy on her exceptional achievement of winning the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess championship for the second time on Sunday. Modi's congratulatory message highlighted Humpy's enduring inspiration to millions, thanks to her remarkable grit and talent.
Humpy's victory over Indonesia's Irene Sukandar in New York caps a remarkable period for Indian chess, reinforcing her status as only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the rapid title more than once. Modi emphasized the historic nature of her achievement as the only Indian to accomplish this feat.
The win comes as Indian chess celebrates another high after D Gukesh's triumph in the World Championship classical format in Singapore. Humpy expressed hope that her success would motivate more Indians, especially youngsters, to embrace chess professionally, citing the significance of such victories for the sport's growth in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
