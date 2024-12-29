Proteas Edge Out Pakistan in Thrilling First Test Victory
In a tense match, South Africa's tailenders Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen steered their team to a two-wicket win over Pakistan, securing a place in the World Test Championship final. An intense bowling spell from Mohammad Abbas nearly turned the tide, but Rabada and Jansen remained unyielding.
- Country:
- South Africa
With emotions running high, South Africa's tail-enders Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, beating Pakistan by two wickets in the first test to secure their spot in the World Test Championship final next year.
The match reached a thrilling climax as Jansen, scoring 16 not out, outshone Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas who had impressive figures of 6-54. Jansen's timely boundary off Abbas led South Africa to a narrow victory with a score of 150-8 just after lunch on Day 4.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who contributed with 40 runs, described it as an emotional rollercoaster and a testament to test cricket's enduring appeal. The win dashed Pakistan's hopes of achieving their first test victory in South Africa in 18 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa's Historic T20 Series Win Over Pakistan
Chinese Investors to Pour $1 Billion into Pakistan's First Medical City
Court Frees Protesters Amidst Political Tensions in Pakistan
Sonam Yadav Spins India to Glorious Victory Over Pakistan
Healthcare Crisis Deepens in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan