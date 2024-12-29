Left Menu

India Women's Football Squad Gears Up for Maldives Friendlies

The Indian women's football team, coached by Joakim Alexandersson, has enlisted a blend of senior and U20 players for upcoming friendlies against Maldives. The games, serving as a platform for budding talents, prioritize tactical training and integration of youth players with experienced teammates.

Updated: 29-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:38 IST
India Women's Football Squad Gears Up for Maldives Friendlies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian women's football team coach Joakim Alexandersson has unveiled a 23-member squad combining senior and U20 players for two friendlies against Maldives in Bengaluru on December 30 and January 2. The team includes 14 debuting youth players.

In training, Alexandersson focused on tactics and movements over the past three weeks. The coach, appointed leader of India's women's U20 and U17 teams earlier this month, sees these matches as a vital opportunity for young players to gain international experience.

Despite Maldives' low FIFA ranking, Alexandersson hopes for a dominant performance from India, emphasizing the integration of tactical elements and patience in play. The matches will take place at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

