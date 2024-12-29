Kerala's Historic Win: A First National Handball Triumph

In a thrilling finale on Sunday, Kerala emerged victorious, clinching their maiden Senior National Men's Handball Championship title with a narrow 34-31 win over Chandigarh.

This victory marked Kerala's first appearance in the championship's decisive match, following their close semi-final win over Services, ending at 23-21. Chandigarh reached the finals after defeating Indian Railways in a tight contest, finishing 32-30.

Acknowledging individual excellence, Kerala's Devendar received the 'Best Player of the Championship' honor, with Rahul recognized as the 'Best Goalkeeper' and Sujith as the 'Best Left Wing Player'. The Services and Indian Railways teams shared third place in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)