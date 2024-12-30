Pat Cummins Dismantles India Top Order, Australia Close to Victory in Dramatic Test

In a thrilling finale to the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian captain Pat Cummins delivered a seismic performance, dismantling India's top order at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. The pressure peaked as India ended the morning session at 33/3, requiring 307 runs for an unlikely victory.

The day began with India's attack setting the tone as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Nathan Lyon, bowling him for 41. However, hopes for an aggressive Indian pursuit were diminished as the team opted for a cautious approach against the formidable Australian pace attack. Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal focused on defense, countering the new ball threat.

Despite signs of stability, Rohit succumbed to Cummins' relentless bowling after a lapse in concentration. His dismissal was followed by KL Rahul's quick exit, edging a delivery to Alex Carey. With Virat Kohli also succumbing to an inswinger from Mitchell Starc, Australia capitalized on early breakthroughs, edging closer to victory.

