Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Major Moves in Athletics

This weekend brought a flurry of notable achievements and updates across multiple sports disciplines. In women's basketball, No. 3 Notre Dame displayed their prowess with a commanding victory over Virginia, led by Olivia Miles' impressive triple-double.

On the ice, Montreal Canadiens' new goalie Jakub Dobes delivered a stellar performance with a shutout in his NHL debut against the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, in basketball, the New York Knicks extended their winning streak, thanks to Jalen Brunson's season-high 55 points.

In baseball, MLB teams are courting Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki, while Kentucky's quarterback Brock Vandagriff has announced his retirement from football. Additionally, controversy arose as Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards was fined $100,000 for profanity in a postgame interview.

