Manchester United's New Era: Transitioning to Amorim's Style

Manchester United's shift from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim is challenging due to differing managerial styles. Despite recent struggles, the team remains optimistic under Amorim's leadership. Defender Harry Maguire highlighted the squad's confidence in adapting to Amorim's vision amid ongoing Premier League difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST
Manchester United faces significant challenges as they transition from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim, with contrasting managerial styles complicating the process. Despite recent setbacks in the Premier League, defender Harry Maguire expressed the team's strong belief in Amorim's leadership.

The former Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim, aged 39, has adopted a back-three formation since replacing Ten Hag in November, achieving four wins, five losses, and one draw in his first ten games. United has struggled to build momentum, currently sitting 14th in the league table.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Maguire emphasized the dichotomy in managerial approaches, noting that the team is navigating a tough transition. However, he reaffirmed their faith in Amorim, convinced that improvements will materialize. As United prepares to host Newcastle United and visit Liverpool, they aim to overcome these early hurdles.

