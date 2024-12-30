Technology's Call: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Controversial Dismissal Ignites Debate

Yashasvi Jaiswal's disputed dismissal on Monday caused a stir, but Indian captain Rohit Sharma sought to quell the controversy by asserting that the left-hander ''did touch the ball.'' He also noted that his team often suffers from such tight calls involving technology.

Despite Jaiswal batting on 84, Australian captain Pat Cummins' delivery appeared to catch him out, leading the Aussies to appeal for a catch behind, which third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula confirmed. However, the decision upset Indian fans at the MCG, who responded with 'cheater' chants, as Australia claimed victory after removing the remaining Indian wickets.

Both Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Taufel expressed opposing views on using technology versus visual evidence. This case mirrored a comparable situation in the first Test in Perth involving KL Rahul. The ongoing debate highlights the complex role of technology in cricket officiating.

(With inputs from agencies.)