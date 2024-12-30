Koneru Humpy Eyes Historic Double at FIDE Blitz Championship
Indian chess icon Koneru Humpy seeks to secure a significant double by capturing the World Blitz Chess title after winning the World Rapid Chess Championship. The event promises competitive action with notable players like Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnanandhaa in the mix.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:43 IST
Following her monumental victory at the World Rapid Chess Championship, Indian chess stalwart Koneru Humpy is setting her sights on a historic double with the upcoming FIDE World Blitz Championship.
Humpy clinched the Rapid title by defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar, marking her second win and a remarkable year for Indian chess. With a USD 60,000 prize at stake, Humpy aims to make her mark at the Blitz event.
The competition will see top players, including Magnus Carlsen, who returns after a disqualification, and emerging talents like R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, all contending for the prestigious title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gukesh Dommaraju vs. Magnus Carlsen: A Chess Showdown for the Ages
Indian Grandmaster's Visa Woes: Race Against Time
Magnus Carlsen's Return: The Chess Icon's Dress Code Standoff Reaches a Truce
Checkmate in Jeans: Magnus Carlsen's Championship Departure
Magnus Carlsen's Chess Fashion Showdown: A Dress Code Reconsidered