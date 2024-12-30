Left Menu

Koneru Humpy Eyes Historic Double at FIDE Blitz Championship

Indian chess icon Koneru Humpy seeks to secure a significant double by capturing the World Blitz Chess title after winning the World Rapid Chess Championship. The event promises competitive action with notable players like Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnanandhaa in the mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:43 IST
Koneru Humpy Eyes Historic Double at FIDE Blitz Championship
Koneru Humpy

Following her monumental victory at the World Rapid Chess Championship, Indian chess stalwart Koneru Humpy is setting her sights on a historic double with the upcoming FIDE World Blitz Championship.

Humpy clinched the Rapid title by defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar, marking her second win and a remarkable year for Indian chess. With a USD 60,000 prize at stake, Humpy aims to make her mark at the Blitz event.

The competition will see top players, including Magnus Carlsen, who returns after a disqualification, and emerging talents like R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, all contending for the prestigious title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024