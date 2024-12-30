Koneru Humpy Eyes Historic Double at FIDE Blitz Championship

Following her monumental victory at the World Rapid Chess Championship, Indian chess stalwart Koneru Humpy is setting her sights on a historic double with the upcoming FIDE World Blitz Championship.

Humpy clinched the Rapid title by defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar, marking her second win and a remarkable year for Indian chess. With a USD 60,000 prize at stake, Humpy aims to make her mark at the Blitz event.

The competition will see top players, including Magnus Carlsen, who returns after a disqualification, and emerging talents like R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, all contending for the prestigious title.

(With inputs from agencies.)