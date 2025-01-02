James Sands' Bundesliga Odyssey: Loan to St. Pauli

James Sands, a prominent United States midfielder, has been loaned to Bundesliga team St. Pauli from New York City FC for a six-month period, as announced by both teams. St. Pauli holds an option to extend this loan through the 2025-26 season, according to New York City FC.

Sands' move marks his second venture into European football, following a year-long spell with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, where he made 41 appearances. He has also represented the United States national team 13 times.

Expressing his excitement over joining one of Europe's strongest leagues, Sands stated it as a significant challenge. St. Pauli, newly promoted to the Bundesliga, currently sits in 14th place. Furthermore, Sands extended his contract with New York City FC through 2028 before his departure.

