Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence on India's Dressing Room Dynamics Amidst Australia Tour Challenges

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir broke his silence on dressing room leaks that made waves on the internet, dismissing them merely as 'reports' and not factual accounts. Following the Melbourne Test, media reports suggested Gambhir expressed dissatisfaction with the players' performance, especially in the critical fourth match.

India has faced challenges in Australia, notably in its batting lineup, with stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having underwhelmed expectations. Fans have urged both seasoned players to reconsider their future roles on the team. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gambhir highlighted the significance of 'honesty' in the team's locker room.

Australia secured an 184-run win against India in the Melbourne Test, leading 2-1 in the series and dashing India's hopes for the World Test Championship Final at Lord's. India prepares for the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy match at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)