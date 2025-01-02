Highlight Reel: Key Updates from the World of Sports

Monmouth University's men's basketball coach King Rice has been suspended for one game by the Coastal Athletic Association. The suspension comes after Rice made critical comments about refereeing last season. The Monmouth Hawks will face Stony Brook without their coach during the CAA's season opener in West Long Branch, N.J.

Justin Thomas, a prominent figure in men's golf, aims to emulate Scottie Scheffler's success as he enters the new season at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii. Despite a victory drought, Thomas remains optimistic about achieving a career-best performance this year.

United States tennis stars advanced in the United Cup semifinals after a clean sweep over China in Perth. Notable victories included Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff in singles, solidifying American dominance with a mixed doubles win courtesy of Desirae Krawczyk and Robert Galloway.

