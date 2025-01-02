Left Menu

Debate on India's Batting Struggles as Border-Gavaskar Final Approaches

As India prepares for the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses recurring dismissals and team dynamics. Despite recent losses, Gambhir emphasizes internal discussions and team spirit. With Australia leading the series 2-1, the focus shifts to strategy and execution in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:37 IST
Gautam Gambhir. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, faced queries on Thursday about the recurring dismissals of Indian players during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The 43-year-old coach affirmed that each player is aware of the areas they need to improve. Gambhir stated that the playing eleven will be announced after assessing the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

"Every player knows where they need to focus. Representing your country means giving your best effort. I believe discussions between a player and a coach should remain private," asserted Gambhir. He assured that Rohit Sharma, the skipper, is included in the team, which will be revealed post pitch inspection. India's loss to Australia in Melbourne dashed hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final.

The series has seen Australian bowlers exploiting Virat Kohli's inclination for the outside off-stump drive, with Kohli falling six times to similar deliveries. The pressure intensified after India lost the Melbourne Test by 184 runs. Gamblers like Pat Cummins capitalized on Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach, leading to critical losses in Melbourne. The Australian victory secured a 2-1 lead, leaving India to strategize for the final showdown in Sydney starting January 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

