Celebrating Excellence: National Sports Award Winners 2024

The 2024 National Sports Awards honor top athletes and coaches in India. Prestigious recognitions include Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna for Gukesh D, Harmanpreet Singh, Praveen Kumar, and Manu Bhakar. Arjuna Awards recognize achievements in athletics, boxing, and more, while Dronacharya Awards honor coaching excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:07 IST
In a grand recognition of sporting excellence, the 2024 National Sports Awards in India have been announced. These awards honor athletes across various disciplines, highlighting the achievements of individuals who have demonstrated outstanding performances at the national and international levels.

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India's highest sports honor, has been awarded to Gukesh D for Chess, Harmanpreet Singh for Hockey, Praveen Kumar for Para-Athletics, and Manu Bhakar for Shooting. These athletes have set benchmarks in their respective sports, earning them this prestigious accolade.

Additionally, the Arjuna Awards celebrate a wider array of sports, from athletics to para-badminton. Meanwhile, the Dronacharya Awards recognize the dedicated coaches who have behind-the-scenes roles in nurturing talent. This array of honors underscores the diverse talent and commitment present in Indian sports today.

