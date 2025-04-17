Young Indian Athletes Shine with Bronze Wins at Asian U-18 Championships

India celebrated significant achievements at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, promising talents Lakshita Mahlawat and Shourya Ambure emerged proudly with bronze medals.

Lakshita's commendable 41.30m throw secured her third spot in the girls' discus throw event, overtaken by China's Ma Chenyi and Zhao Anqi, who took the gold and silver, respectively. Meanwhile, in the 100m hurdles, Shourya clocked at 13.80 seconds, finishing just behind China's Bao Yinyin and He Yihui.

The previous day saw further Indian victories with Nitin Gupta and Tannu achieving silver, and Nishchay and Aarti earning bronze medals. These accomplishments highlight India's growing prowess in the athletics arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)