Young Indian Athletes Shine with Bronze Wins at Asian U-18 Championships

India’s Lakshita Mahlawat and Shourya Ambure secured bronze medals in discus throw and 100m hurdles at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship. Their commendable performances on the third day in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, added to the nation’s achievements alongside silver and bronze wins by other young athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India celebrated significant achievements at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, promising talents Lakshita Mahlawat and Shourya Ambure emerged proudly with bronze medals.

Lakshita's commendable 41.30m throw secured her third spot in the girls' discus throw event, overtaken by China's Ma Chenyi and Zhao Anqi, who took the gold and silver, respectively. Meanwhile, in the 100m hurdles, Shourya clocked at 13.80 seconds, finishing just behind China's Bao Yinyin and He Yihui.

The previous day saw further Indian victories with Nitin Gupta and Tannu achieving silver, and Nishchay and Aarti earning bronze medals. These accomplishments highlight India's growing prowess in the athletics arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

