Young Indian Athletes Shine with Bronze Wins at Asian U-18 Championships
India’s Lakshita Mahlawat and Shourya Ambure secured bronze medals in discus throw and 100m hurdles at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship. Their commendable performances on the third day in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, added to the nation’s achievements alongside silver and bronze wins by other young athletes.
- Country:
- India
India celebrated significant achievements at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, promising talents Lakshita Mahlawat and Shourya Ambure emerged proudly with bronze medals.
Lakshita's commendable 41.30m throw secured her third spot in the girls' discus throw event, overtaken by China's Ma Chenyi and Zhao Anqi, who took the gold and silver, respectively. Meanwhile, in the 100m hurdles, Shourya clocked at 13.80 seconds, finishing just behind China's Bao Yinyin and He Yihui.
The previous day saw further Indian victories with Nitin Gupta and Tannu achieving silver, and Nishchay and Aarti earning bronze medals. These accomplishments highlight India's growing prowess in the athletics arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Strategic Shift in OPEC Oil Policy
Saudi Arabia’s healthcare AI rollout stalls amid policy gaps and skills shortage
Tesla's Saudi Arabian Drive: Challenges and Opportunities
Aramco Unveils New Oil and Gas Discoveries in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Slashes Oil Prices to Asia Amid OPEC+ Output Surge