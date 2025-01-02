Left Menu

Revolutionizing Golf: The Launch of TMRW Golf League

The TMRW Golf League, co-founded by golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, debuts as an innovative indoor golf experience. Featuring a team-based format, fast-paced matches are broadcasted in prime time. The league aims to attract new audiences with its unique, technological approach to the traditional game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:38 IST
Xander Schauffele is embarking on a unique season debut, playing at two distinct venues within a week. His first appearance is at The Sentry, the PGA Tour's season opener in Maui. Schauffele, having previously won at Kapalua, is familiar with the course's challenges and its stunning Pacific views.

Next, Schauffele heads to Palm Beach State College for the TMRW Golf League's debut, a groundbreaking concept co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The six-team league features top players, including 13 major champions, engaging in two-hour matches designed to captivate a new, diverse audience.

Played indoors at the SoFi Center, TGL offers a novel golfing experience with elements like a rotating putting surface. The league's inaugural match, New York vs. The Bay, airs in prime time. With technology at its core, TGL aims to present the sport in an engaging, fast-paced format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

