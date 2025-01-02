Left Menu

Poland Powers to United Cup Semi-Finals in Epic Sydney Showdown

Poland advanced to the United Cup semi-finals with a thrilling performance in Sydney, led by Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz. Swiatek overcame a tough match against Katie Boulter, while Hurkacz secured another crucial win. Poland secured an unassailable lead, setting up a semi-final against Kazakhstan.

Updated: 02-01-2025 17:55 IST
  • Australia

In a dramatic display of athletic prowess, Poland secured a semi-final berth at the United Cup mixed team tournament in Sydney, overpowering Britain with decisive singles victories. Key to this success was Iga Swiatek's hard-fought win over Katie Boulter, overcoming an exhausting clash that ended 6-7(4) 6-1 6-4.

Swiatek, who admitted to being 'just exhausted' after the marathon match, showcased resilience despite challenges, including squandering a lead in the first set and fighting through a right leg issue. Her victory, combined with Hubert Hurkacz's straight-set triumph over Billy Harris, propelled Poland to an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The competition continues to heat up, as the United States already secured a semi-final spot, awaiting the outcome of the quarter-final between Italy and the Czech Republic. The final showdown promises intense competition as teams vie for the prestigious title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

