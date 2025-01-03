Left Menu

Pulisic's Comeback: A Boost for Milan in Super Cup Clash

Christian Pulisic is likely to return for AC Milan in their Super Cup semifinal against Juventus after recovering from injuries. Pulisic, who has been a crucial player for Milan this season, will be playing under new coach Sergio Conceicao. The final is scheduled for next Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 03-01-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 08:16 IST
Pulisic's Comeback: A Boost for Milan in Super Cup Clash
Christian Pulisic
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Christian Pulisic, the United States international, is back in action for AC Milan as they prepare to face Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals. After recovering from injuries to his calf and ankle, Pulisic's return is seen as a significant boost for the Milan side.

Pulisic, who has tallied five goals and four assists in Serie A, has also made his mark in the Champions League with three goals. His return comes at a crucial time as new Milan coach Sergio Conceicao steps onto the pitch following Paulo Fonseca's departure.

The excitement builds as Inter Milan secured their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta. The match between AC Milan and Juventus not only marks Pulisic's comeback but also the beginning of Conceicao's era. All eyes are now on the final, scheduled for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025