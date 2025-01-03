Pulisic's Comeback: A Boost for Milan in Super Cup Clash

Christian Pulisic, the United States international, is back in action for AC Milan as they prepare to face Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals. After recovering from injuries to his calf and ankle, Pulisic's return is seen as a significant boost for the Milan side.

Pulisic, who has tallied five goals and four assists in Serie A, has also made his mark in the Champions League with three goals. His return comes at a crucial time as new Milan coach Sergio Conceicao steps onto the pitch following Paulo Fonseca's departure.

The excitement builds as Inter Milan secured their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta. The match between AC Milan and Juventus not only marks Pulisic's comeback but also the beginning of Conceicao's era. All eyes are now on the final, scheduled for Monday.

