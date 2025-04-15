Real Madrid's Defiant Champions League Comeback Quest
Real Madrid faces a challenging task as they attempt a historic comeback against Arsenal in the Champions League. With past comeback victories at the Bernabeu, hopes are high. Despite losing 3-0 in the first leg, coach Ancelotti remains optimistic about overturning the deficit with fan support.
- Country:
- Spain
Real Madrid's official website has boldly reassured fans that "anything is possible," as the team faces the daunting task of overcoming a three-goal deficit against Arsenal in the Champions League. Featuring a video of memorable comebacks, the club highlighted its illustrious achievements at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
Madrid, the record 15-time European champion, suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in England. Historically, erasing such a deficit is rare, achieved only four times in UEFA history. Notable examples include Barcelona's 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in 2016-17 and Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2018-19 semifinals.
Despite missing key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid's recent history of miraculous comebacks, such as the 2022 Champions League victory, fuels hope for fans. The team's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is determined to leverage the home advantage and the support of their passionate supporters in their quest for another unforgettable night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ancelotti Eyes Historic Copa del Rey Triumph Amid Grueling Schedule
Bukayo Saka Set for Arsenal Comeback Against Fulham
Gabriel Magalhaes Injury Poses Challenge for Arsenal Ahead of Champions League Clash
Real Madrid Tops UEFA Prize Money List With €139M
Tax Woes for Soccer Stars: Ancelotti in the Spotlight