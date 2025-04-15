Real Madrid's Defiant Champions League Comeback Quest

Real Madrid's official website has boldly reassured fans that "anything is possible," as the team faces the daunting task of overcoming a three-goal deficit against Arsenal in the Champions League. Featuring a video of memorable comebacks, the club highlighted its illustrious achievements at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Madrid, the record 15-time European champion, suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in England. Historically, erasing such a deficit is rare, achieved only four times in UEFA history. Notable examples include Barcelona's 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in 2016-17 and Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2018-19 semifinals.

Despite missing key midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid's recent history of miraculous comebacks, such as the 2022 Champions League victory, fuels hope for fans. The team's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is determined to leverage the home advantage and the support of their passionate supporters in their quest for another unforgettable night.

(With inputs from agencies.)