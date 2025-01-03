Left Menu

Para High-Jumper Praveen Kumar: A Leap Towards Glory

Praveen Kumar, a para high-jumper, expresses joy at receiving the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna but wishes more para-athletes were recognized. His record-breaking feats in the Paris Paralympics earned him this prestigious award, yet he continues to aspire for further achievements in upcoming championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:49 IST
Para High-Jumper Praveen Kumar: A Leap Towards Glory
Praveen Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Para high-jumper Praveen Kumar, who clinched a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, is among the distinguished recipients of the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Although he is thrilled by the acknowledgment, Kumar voices his disappointment over the limited recognition for para-athletes in India.

Kumar joins the ranks of Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker, chess champion D Gukesh, and Paris Games hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh as Khel Ratna awardees. Despite India's 29-medal triumph in the Paris Paralympics, more para-athletes like Harvinder Singh, an archer who transitioned his Tokyo bronze into Paris gold, were not honored with the award.

Firmly resolved, Kumar pledges to maintain his top performances, eyeing gold in the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. His journey, powered by perseverance and the guidance of his coach Satyapal, defies conventional beliefs about physical limitations, promising a trailblazing future in para-athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025