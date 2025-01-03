Para High-Jumper Praveen Kumar: A Leap Towards Glory

Para high-jumper Praveen Kumar, who clinched a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, is among the distinguished recipients of the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Although he is thrilled by the acknowledgment, Kumar voices his disappointment over the limited recognition for para-athletes in India.

Kumar joins the ranks of Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker, chess champion D Gukesh, and Paris Games hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh as Khel Ratna awardees. Despite India's 29-medal triumph in the Paris Paralympics, more para-athletes like Harvinder Singh, an archer who transitioned his Tokyo bronze into Paris gold, were not honored with the award.

Firmly resolved, Kumar pledges to maintain his top performances, eyeing gold in the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. His journey, powered by perseverance and the guidance of his coach Satyapal, defies conventional beliefs about physical limitations, promising a trailblazing future in para-athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)