Beau Webster's Challenge: Battling Bumrah and Making History

Debutant all-rounder Beau Webster acknowledges the challenge of facing India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah on a lively SCG pitch. With India's first innings wrapped up at 185, Australia ended the day at 9 for one, losing Usman Khawaja to Bumrah's prowess.

Webster credits the Australian bowlers for exploiting the seamer-friendly conditions effectively to restrict India under 200. He explains the plan involved bowling fuller deliveries to induce front foot shots, with Scotty Boland leading the charge.

Webster praises Boland's ability to extract seam movement and maintain pressure, despite the occasional difficulty in securing wickets. He expresses pride in representing his hometown Snug and its newfound recognition in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)