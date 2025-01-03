Left Menu

Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Set for January Kickoff

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, featuring men’s and women’s teams, will take place from January 13-19 in New Delhi and Noida. Participating countries include USA, England, and Pakistan, with India's final teams being announced on January 8. The tournament will follow a league-cum-knockout format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:30 IST
Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Set for January Kickoff
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and the Noida Indoor Stadium. Teams 'India A' and 'India B' in both men's and women's categories will be announced on January 8, selected from a camp of 60 players each.

The president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, Sudhanshu Mittal, unveiled the tournament's mascots and trophy, emphasizing the challenge of a demanding week-long schedule where each team will play multiple matches daily. The event will feature 24 nations, with countries like USA, England, and Pakistan, participating in a league-cum-knockout format.

The tournament's schedule includes quarterfinals on January 17, semifinals on January 18, and the final on January 19. Mittal expressed hope for the approval of visas for Pakistani players in time for their opening match against India. A total of 615 players and 125 support staff are expected to take part in this global competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025