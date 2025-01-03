Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Set for January Kickoff

The stage is set for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled from January 13 to 19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and the Noida Indoor Stadium. Teams 'India A' and 'India B' in both men's and women's categories will be announced on January 8, selected from a camp of 60 players each.

The president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, Sudhanshu Mittal, unveiled the tournament's mascots and trophy, emphasizing the challenge of a demanding week-long schedule where each team will play multiple matches daily. The event will feature 24 nations, with countries like USA, England, and Pakistan, participating in a league-cum-knockout format.

The tournament's schedule includes quarterfinals on January 17, semifinals on January 18, and the final on January 19. Mittal expressed hope for the approval of visas for Pakistani players in time for their opening match against India. A total of 615 players and 125 support staff are expected to take part in this global competition.

