Oliver Kahn Eyes Rescue of Debt-Ridden Bordeaux

Former German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has initiated talks to acquire the financially troubled Bordeaux soccer club, as confirmed by the club's vice-president on Friday.

Arnaud De Carli revealed to The Associated Press that Kahn is now directly communicating with Bordeaux's president, Gérard Lopez, following an earlier approach through ex-Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Bordeaux, a once-prominent club with a history of six French championship wins and legends like Zinedine Zidane, is now battling financial crises and residing in France's fourth soccer tier with debts of €118 million. Kahn, who had historically faced Bordeaux as a player, considers investing as Bordeaux aims to stabilize its financial woes before a critical creditor meeting in January.

