Rohit Sharma Clears the Air: No Retirement, Just a Tactical Break

Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has firmly dismissed rumors regarding his retirement from international cricket. Explaining the decision, Sharma stated that he 'stood down' from the ongoing Sydney Test due to a run of poor form, not because of any plans to retire.

In a candid talk with Star Sports, Sharma clarified that his decision to step aside was carefully considered through discussions with the team's coach and selector. The decision aimed at enabling the inclusion of players currently in form, as India trails 1-2 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This decision allowed Shubman Gill to join the squad for the important fifth match, as the team looks to recover from its challenging position in the series.

