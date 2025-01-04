Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Clears the Air: No Retirement, Just a Tactical Break

Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has refuted rumors of his retirement, explaining his absence from the Sydney Test against Australia was due to poor form. He opted out of the game to allow players in better form to take charge, reassuring fans of his continued presence in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 07:49 IST
Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has firmly dismissed rumors regarding his retirement from international cricket. Explaining the decision, Sharma stated that he 'stood down' from the ongoing Sydney Test due to a run of poor form, not because of any plans to retire.

In a candid talk with Star Sports, Sharma clarified that his decision to step aside was carefully considered through discussions with the team's coach and selector. The decision aimed at enabling the inclusion of players currently in form, as India trails 1-2 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This decision allowed Shubman Gill to join the squad for the important fifth match, as the team looks to recover from its challenging position in the series.

