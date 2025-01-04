Dramatic Win: Nice Edges Rennes in 3-2 Thriller

In a thrilling Ligue 1 clash, Nice triumphed 3-2 over Rennes to climb to fourth place in the standings. Both teams created numerous opportunities, making for a gripping encounter that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Tanguy Ndombélé's exquisite lofted pass set up Evann Guessand for the opening goal, as he skillfully held off a defender to slot home after just 12 minutes. Although Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo equalized in the 27th minute, Nice quickly regained the lead through Sofiane Diop's opportunistic strike, capitalizing on a mistake by Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

Former Rennes player Gaëtan Laborde extended Nice's advantage to 3-1 just before halftime. Rennes attempted a comeback early in the second half, with Adrien Truffert scoring after the Nice keeper fumbled a long-range shot. Despite Rennes' efforts and Pablo Rosario's stoppage-time red card, Nice preserved their unbeaten home record and moved level on points with Lille.

