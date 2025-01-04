Left Menu

Dramatic Win: Nice Edges Rennes in 3-2 Thriller

Nice emerged victorious in a gripping 3-2 encounter against Rennes, moving to fourth place in Ligue 1. The match was filled with chances as Nice capitalized on key moments, including goals by Guessand and Diop. Despite a late push from Rennes, Nice held firm, maintaining their unbeaten home record.

Updated: 04-01-2025 08:53 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a thrilling Ligue 1 clash, Nice triumphed 3-2 over Rennes to climb to fourth place in the standings. Both teams created numerous opportunities, making for a gripping encounter that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Tanguy Ndombélé's exquisite lofted pass set up Evann Guessand for the opening goal, as he skillfully held off a defender to slot home after just 12 minutes. Although Rennes' Arnaud Kalimuendo equalized in the 27th minute, Nice quickly regained the lead through Sofiane Diop's opportunistic strike, capitalizing on a mistake by Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

Former Rennes player Gaëtan Laborde extended Nice's advantage to 3-1 just before halftime. Rennes attempted a comeback early in the second half, with Adrien Truffert scoring after the Nice keeper fumbled a long-range shot. Despite Rennes' efforts and Pablo Rosario's stoppage-time red card, Nice preserved their unbeaten home record and moved level on points with Lille.

(With inputs from agencies.)

